﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ profits down 94.5 percent in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 10:29:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-November period this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 20 witnessed year-on-year increases in gross profit, while 21 saw decreases in gross profit, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on December 27. In the given period, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector recorded gross profits of RMB 22.92 billion ($3.3 billion), decreasing by 94.5 percent year on year, 1.8 percentage points faster than the declining pace recorded in the January-October period.

The automotive sector recorded gross profits of RMB 476.3 billion ($68.5 billion) in the first eleven months, up 0.3 percent year on year, 0.5 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in the first ten months.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 54.85 billion ($7.9 billion), RMB 178.7 billion ($25.7 billion) and RMB 64.07 billion ($9.2 billion), down 27.6 percent, down 10.4 percent and up 8.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-November period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 7.71796 trillion ($1.1 trillion), down 3.6 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.9546


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-China HRC prices from mills mainly stable, but downward trend ends in local market on increasing futures

27 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways

27 Dec | Flats and Slab

China’s rebar output down 8.1 percent in Jan-Nov

27 Dec | Steel News

China’s HRC output up 4.8 percent in Jan-Nov

27 Dec | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 0.1 percent in mid-Dec

27 Dec | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.15 percent in mid-Dec

26 Dec | Steel News

Local Chinese longs prices edge up slightly amid expected lower output

26 Dec | Longs and Billet

Ex-China steel plate prices edge up slightly despite no improvement in local market

26 Dec | Flats and Slab

Fluctuation eases in Chinese domestic steel section prices

26 Dec | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 3.2 percent in mid-Dec

26 Dec | Steel News