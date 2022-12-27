Chinese steel enterprises’ profits down 94.5 percent in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 10:29:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 20 witnessed year-on-year increases in gross profit, while 21 saw decreases in gross profit, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on December 27. In the given period, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector recorded gross profits of RMB 22.92 billion ($3.3 billion), decreasing by 94.5 percent year on year, 1.8 percentage points faster than the declining pace recorded in the January-October period.

The automotive sector recorded gross profits of RMB 476.3 billion ($68.5 billion) in the first eleven months, up 0.3 percent year on year, 0.5 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in the first ten months.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 54.85 billion ($7.9 billion), RMB 178.7 billion ($25.7 billion) and RMB 64.07 billion ($9.2 billion), down 27.6 percent, down 10.4 percent and up 8.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-November period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 7.71796 trillion ($1.1 trillion), down 3.6 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.9546