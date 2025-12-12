 |  Login 
China’s Jingjiang Yongjin upgrades reversing cold mill at Jiangsu

Friday, 12 December 2025 15:42:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that Chinese stainless steel producer Jingjiang Yongjin Metal Technology has finalized the installation of a complete Level 1 and Level 2 automation system at its 20-high reversing cold mill No.3 located in Jiangsu Province.

The project was delivered by Primetals Technologies and has resulted in high system availability, strong performance levels and reliable spare-parts access, according to the company.

The project scope covered Level 1 and Level 2 automation systems, a drives system featuring HD33 medium-voltage drives, excitation systems and automation control instrumentation. The integrated automation architecture aims to stabilize mill operation and precision across rolling processes.

The newly installed medium-voltage drives, supplied in cooperation with global electrical equipment provider Inovance, play a key role in enhancing mill performance and production reliability. Primetals stated that thanks to their modular design, the drives helped reduce overall investment costs, shorten installation and commissioning time, and enable a rapid ramp-up to full production.


