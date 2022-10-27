Chinese steel enterprises’ profits down 91.4 percent in Jan-Sept

Thursday, 27 October 2022 10:58:38 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 19 witnessed year-on-year increases in gross profit, while 22 saw decreases in gross profit, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the given period, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector recorded gross profits of RMB 31.3 billion ($4.4 billion), decreasing by 91.4 percent year on year, 3.7 percentage points faster than the declining pace recorded in the January-August period.

The automotive sector recorded gross profits of RMB 370.68 billion ($51.8 billion) in the first nine months, down 1.9 percent year on year, 5.4 percentage points slower than the declining pace recorded in the January-August period.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 52.31 billion ($7.3 billion), RMB 133.19 billion ($18.6 billion) and RMB 47.11 billion ($6.6 billion), down 28.9 percent, down 10.0 percent and up 9.5 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-September period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 6.24418 trillion ($0.87 trillion), down 2.3 percent year on year.