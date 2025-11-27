 |  Login 
Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profit totals RMB 105.32 billion in Jan-Oct

Thursday, 27 November 2025 10:02:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a gross profit of RMB 105.32 billion ($14.8 billion), compared to a gross loss of RMB 23.32 billion recorded in the same period of last year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on November 27.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 389.46 billion ($54.9 billion) in the given period, up 4.4 percent year on year.  

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 38.18 billion ($5.4 billion), RMB 132.58 billion ($18.7 billion) and RMB 112.6 billion ($15.9 billion) in the first ten months, down 22.9 percent, down 3.3 percent and up 32 percent year on year, respectively. 

In the given period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 5.95 trillion ($0.84 trillion), up 1.9 percent year on year.  

$1 = RMB 7.0779


