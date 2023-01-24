China’s Yanfeng to hire 800 workers for plant expansion in Mexico

Tuesday, 24 January 2023 01:52:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI), a global company in automotive interiors, inaugurated a plant expansion in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, Mexico to produce seats for vehicles mainly from General Motors and Tesla, the state government reported.

The company invested more than $25 million and will offer 800 new jobs in Cienega de Flores, Nuevo Leon, according to the state's Secretary of Economy, Ivan Rivas, on his personal Twitter account.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Yanfeng generates annual sales of $15.9 billion and has 55,000 employees in 240 locations in 20 countries around the world. In Mexico, it has plants in Coahuila, Queretaro, San Luis Potosi and Nuevo Leon.

From Cienega de Flores, 35 kilometers northeast of Monterrey, the state capital, Yanfeng produces seats for the General Motors and Tesla companies.

In the protocol for the inauguration of the plant, the governor of Nuevo Leon, Samuel Garcia, said in his message that, like Yanfeng, "that Tesla be encouraged to undertake these adventures (of investing in the state)."

According to Rivas, in 2022 Nuevo Leon attracted 23 investment projects from the automotive industry with an investment of $1.1 billion and the generation of almost 7,300 jobs.