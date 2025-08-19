China’s steel sheet/plate exports up 2.3 percent in January-July

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 42.45 million mt in the January-July period this year, up 2.3 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In July alone, China exported 6.13 million mt of steel sheet/plate, up 19.0 percent year on year, while rising by 3.4 percent month on month.

In July, the uncertainties caused by the US imposing tariffs on other countries’ exports triggered an unprecedented “export rush” among countries around the world and a “demand pull” effect on Chinese steel in the global market, which has been a powerful engine for the growth of overall demand for Chinese steel since the beginning of the current year, boosting the supply-demand balance for Chinese steel.

In July, China’s HRC export prices moved on an uptrend, with the highest price level during the month at $485/mt FOB on average from large mills seen during July 23-31, and with the lowest level at $453/mt FOB observed on July 1-7, according to SteelOrbis’ data.