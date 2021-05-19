﻿
China’s steel sheet and plate exports increase by 29.5 percent in January-April

Wednesday, 19 May 2021 10:22:58 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s steel sheet and plate exports totaled 16.71 million mt in the January-April period of the current year, up 29.5 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In April alone, China exported 5.3 million mt of steel sheet/plate, up 30.2 percent year on year, while up 9.5 percent month on month.

In April, ex-China HRC export prices have moved on an overall rising trend, reaching the highest level of $940/mt FOB on April 26 amid the increasing trend in local prices, HRC futures prices and the support from high levels of iron ore prices. The growth in export of steel sheet and plate has been 5.2 percentage points slower in April compared to that in March. 


