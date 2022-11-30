China’s steel sector PMI decreases in November

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 10:54:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, the purchasing managers index (PMI) for the Chinese steel sector was at 40.1 percent, down 4.2 percentage points compared to October, as announced by the China Steel Logistics Committee (CSLC), which is part of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

In November, the production index for the Chinese steel sector stood at 39.3 percent, 0.5 percentage points higher than that recorded in October, while below 40 percent for the second consecutive months.

In November, the new order index stood at 34.5 percent, 8.9 percentage points lower than in October.

Moreover, in November, the index of raw material purchase prices stood at 38.0 percent, 1.9 percentage points lower than in October.

As for December, demand for steel may slacken further, which will exert a negative impact on steel production and result in the decreasing trend of steel prices.