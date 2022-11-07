China’s steel exports rebound by 4% in Oct from Sept, imports down

Monday, 07 November 2022 17:25:20 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In October this year, China exported 5.184 million mt of finished steel, up 15.3 percent year on year, while up 4.0 percent month on month due to the declining export offer prices, which made Chinese products more competitive in the export markets, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on November 7.

In the first ten months of the current year, China exported 56.358 million mt of finished steel, down 1.8 percent year on year, but the pace of decline was slower than the 3.4 percent recorded in the first eight months of the year. It is expected that export shipments will keep increasing up to the end of the year and that a year-on-year increase will be recorded for the full year.

China imported 772,000 mt of finished steel in October, down 31.5 percent year on year and 13.4 percent month on month. In the January-October period this year, China imported 9.115 million mt of finished steel, down 23 percent year on year.