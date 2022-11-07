﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s steel exports rebound by 4% in Oct from Sept, imports down

Monday, 07 November 2022 17:25:20 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In October this year, China exported 5.184 million mt of finished steel, up 15.3 percent year on year, while up 4.0 percent month on month due to the declining export offer prices, which made Chinese products more competitive in the export markets, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on November 7.

In the first ten months of the current year, China exported 56.358 million mt of finished steel, down 1.8 percent year on year, but the pace of decline was slower than the 3.4 percent recorded in the first eight months of the year. It is expected that export shipments will keep increasing up to the end of the year and that a year-on-year increase will be recorded for the full year.

China imported 772,000 mt of finished steel in October, down 31.5 percent year on year and 13.4 percent month on month. In the January-October period this year, China imported 9.115 million mt of finished steel, down 23 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

China’s iron ore imports down 4.7% in Oct from Sept amid lower steel output

07 Nov | Steel News

China’s semi-finished steel imports up 37.3% in Sept, down 41.2% in Jan-Sept

27 Oct | Steel News

China’s steel exports below 5 million mt in Sept, may rebound in Q4

24 Oct | Steel News

Hüseyin Ocakçı at IREPAS: Russian imports negatively impact prices in China amid insufficient demand

10 Oct | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports down 21.5 percent in Jan-Aug

19 Sep | Steel News

China’s steel sheet and plate exports down six percent in Jan-Aug

19 Sep | Steel News

China’s steel exports down 7.8% in Aug from July, down 3.9% in Jan-Aug

07 Sep | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports down 26.4 percent in January-July

19 Aug | Steel News

China’s steel sheet and plate exports down 7.8 percent in Jan-July

19 Aug | Steel News

China’s steel exports ease in July after strong June, still up strongly year on year

08 Aug | Steel News