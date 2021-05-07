﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s steel exports increase by 5.71 percent in April

Friday, 07 May 2021 18:15:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In April this year, China exported 7.973 million mt of finished steel, up 5.71 percent month on month. The volume is 26.2 percent higher year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on May 7.

China decided to lift the export tax rebates on 146 kinds of steel products as of May 1, including all major steel products, including rebar, wire rod, plate, HRC, but excluding CRC and HDG coils. This will affect exports of long products from China, most sources have said, but HRC export supplies will continue amid the price surge in the global market. Moreover, CRC and HDG export sales may accelerate in the current conditions.

In the January-April period this year, China exported 25.654 million mt of finished steel, increasing by 24.5 percent year on year, with the growth 0.7 percentage points faster than that recorded in the first three months this year. 


Tags: steelmaking  imp/exp statistics  China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  May

China’s iron ore imports fall below 100 million mt in April despite demand
07  May

China’s finished steel imports down 11.2% in Apr, semis imports to remain high
27  Apr

Tangshan eliminates 6.05 million mt of steelmaking capacity in 2020
26  Apr

Taigang Stainless Steel’s profit and output down in 2020, improvement in Q1 2021
23  Apr

Handan to implement production restriction measures during April 21-June 30