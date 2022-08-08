﻿
English
China’s steel exports ease in July after strong June, still up strongly year on year

Monday, 08 August 2022 14:09:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China exported 6.671 million mt of finished steel in July, up 17.7 percent year on year, while down 11.7 percent month on month due to the relatively high base in June due to delayed orders amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the war Russia started against Ukraine, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on August 7.

In the first seven months of the current year, China exported 40.073 million mt of finished steel, down 6.9 percent year on year. The pace of the decline has slowed down further from 10.5 percent in the January-June period.

In July this year, China imported 789,000 mt of finished steel, down 24.9 percent year on year, while down 0.25 percent month on month.

In the January-July period this year, China imported 6.559 million mt of finished steel, down 21.9 percent year on year.


