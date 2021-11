Monday, 08 November 2021 13:58:40 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In October this year, China exported 4.497 million mt of finished steel, up 11.3 percent year on year, while down 8.6 percent month on month as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on November 7.

In the January-October period this year, China exported 57.518 million mt of finished steel, increasing by 29.5 percent year on year, with the growth 1.8 percentage points slower than that recorded in the first nine months this year.