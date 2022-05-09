﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s steel exports down 29.2 percent in January-April

Monday, 09 May 2022 12:05:05 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In April this year, China exported 4.977 million mt of finished steel, down 37.6 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on May 9. However on monthly basis, China’s finished steel exports remained stable, even slightly up from 4,945 million mt in March.

In the January-April period this year, China exported 18.156 million mt of finished steel, down 29.2 percent year on year.

In April, China imported 0.956 million mt of finished steel, down 18.3 percent year on year. In the first four months this year, China imported 4.174 million mt of finished steel, down 14.7 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East steelmaking imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

26 Apr

China’s imports of coking coal up 8.94% in Q1, Russia a major supplier
13 Apr

China’s iron ore imports down 5.2 percent in January-March
13 Apr

China’s steel exports down 25.5 percent in January-March
23 Mar

China becomes net importer of stainless steel in January-February
22 Mar

China’s steel scrap imports up 158.2 percent in February
07 Mar

China’s steel exports down 18.8 percent in January-February
27 Jan

China’s stainless steel exports up 28.95 percent in 2021
24 Jan

China’s imports of steel billet down 31.02 percent in 2021
19 Jan

China’s steel bar exports increase by 12.6 percent in 2021
17 Jan

China’s iron ore imports down 3.9% in 2021 amid steel output cuts in H2