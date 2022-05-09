China’s steel exports down 29.2 percent in January-April

Monday, 09 May 2022 12:05:05 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In April this year, China exported 4.977 million mt of finished steel, down 37.6 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on May 9. However on monthly basis, China’s finished steel exports remained stable, even slightly up from 4,945 million mt in March.

In the January-April period this year, China exported 18.156 million mt of finished steel, down 29.2 percent year on year.

In April, China imported 0.956 million mt of finished steel, down 18.3 percent year on year. In the first four months this year, China imported 4.174 million mt of finished steel, down 14.7 percent year on year.