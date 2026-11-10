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China's steel exports down 2.3% in Jan-Oct, down 6.1% in Oct from Sept 2026

Tuesday, 10 November 2026 10:11:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, China's finished steel exports amounted to 95.495 million mt, decreasing by 2.3 percent year on year, 0.3 percentage points slower than the decreasing pace recorded in the first nine months this year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC). Starting from January 2026, China's new export license policy has been implemented, exerting a negative impact on finished steel exports.

In October alone, China's finished steel exports amounted to 9.854 million mt, decreasing by 6.1 percent month on month, while up 0.74 percent year on year.

In the first ten months of this year, China's finished steel imports totaled 4.461 million mt, down 11.6 percent year on year. In October this year, China's finished steel imports came to 395,000 mt, down 19.7 percent month on month, while decreasing by 21.5 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.7167

Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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