Monday, 07 March 2022 10:59:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, China exported 8.234 million mt of finished steel, down 18.8 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on March 7.

In the first two months this year, China imported 2.207 million mt of finished steel, down 7.9 percent year on year.