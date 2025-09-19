 |  Login 
China’s steel bar exports increase by 52.2 percent in January-August 2025

Friday, 19 September 2025 09:41:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-August period this year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 12.25 million mt, up 52.2 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 1.95 million mt, up 12.1 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 5.03 million mt in the given period, increasing by 39.2 percent year on year.

In August alone, China’s exports of steel bars, wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 1.63 million mt, 260,000 mt and 660,000 mt, up 51 percent, 24.1 percent and 43.9 percent year on year, while rising by 2.5 percent, up 8.3 percent, and remaining stable month on month, respectively.


Tags: Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

