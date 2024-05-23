China’s stainless steel exports up 8.25 percent in January-April

Thursday, 23 May 2024 10:06:23 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In April this year, China’s stainless steel imports amounted to 194,000 mt, up 27.08 percent month on month, while up 58.97 percent year on year, according to China’s customs authorities.

In April, China’s stainless steel exports totaled 392,600 mt, up 1.63 percent month on month, while rising by 4.35 percent year on year.

In the January-April period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 802,200 mt and 1.4544 million mt, up 37.59 percent and 8.25 percent year on year, respectively.

In April, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 198,600 mt, down 15.02 percent month on month, while increasing by 21.87 percent year on year. In the first four months this year, China’s net export volume of stainless steel totaled 652,200 mt, down 14.24 percent year on year.

In April China’s stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 8,400 mt, down 2.33 percent month on month, while decreasing by 77.72 percent year on year. In the January-April period this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports reached 38,100 mt, down 73.21 percent year on year.