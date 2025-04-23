 |  Login 
China’s stainless steel exports up 15.47 percent in January-March

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 09:29:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 450,800 mt and 1.2259 million mt, down 25.87 percent and up 15.47 percent year on year, respectively, according to China’s customs authorities.

In March alone, China’s stainless steel imports and exports totaled 128,900 mt and 470,600 mt, down 19.44 percent and up 71.0 percent month on month, while decreasing by 15.59 percent and rising by 21.82 percent year on year, respectively.

In March, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 341,700 mt, up 196.61 percent month on month, while increasing by 46.28 percent year on year. In the first three months this year, China’s net export volume of stainless steel totaled 341,700 mt, up 70.88 percent year on year. 

In March this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 6,360 mt, up 7.3 percent month on month, while decreasing by 26.1 percent year on year. In the January-March period this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports totaled 20,000 mt, down 32.5 percent year on year. 


