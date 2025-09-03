 |  Login 
China’s Shougang Jingtang orders new continuous galvanizing line from SMS Group

Wednesday, 03 September 2025 13:50:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Chinese steelmaker Shougang Jingtang has awarded German plantmaker SMS Group a contract to build a continuous galvanizing line at its Caofeidian site in China. The new line, scheduled to begin operations by mid-2027, will add an annual capacity of 450,000 mt.

SMS Group’s technological package

The line will be engineered to meet the demanding requirements of modern car manufacturers by producing galvanized strip in thicknesses between 0.4 mm and 2.3 mm, widths ranging from 900 mm to 1,900 mm, and reaching a process speed of up to 180 meters per minute.

Under the contract, SMS Group will provide engineering, core equipment, electrics, and automation systems for the line. The supply scope includes advanced surface quality monitoring systems designed to ensure flawless galvanized sheets throughout the production cycle. In addition, the line will be supported by Level 1 and Level 2 automation systems, along with smart sensors, robotic applications, and technological measuring devices, all designed to enhance process stability, maximize efficiency, and enable highly automated operations.

Meeting the needs of the automotive sector

By integrating advanced galvanizing technology, Shougang Jingtang aims to strengthen its ability to supply automotive-grade steel that meets strict industry standards for safety, durability, and resistance to environmental factors. This project will not only expand the company’s capacity but also reinforce its commitment to supplying materials essential for next-generation vehicle production.


Tags: Galvanized Flats China Far East Steelmaking 

