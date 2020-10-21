China’s rebar output down in Sept from Aug, up 9.9% year on year

Wednesday, 21 October 2020 15:40:41 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, China’s rebar production totaled 23.422 million mt, up 9.9 percent year on year, 0.7 percentage points higher than the year-on-year increase recorded in August, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The month-on-month decrease was 2.95 percent in September, following a slight rise month on month in August.

China’s wire rod production amounted to 15.085 million mt in September, up 11.5 percent year on year, 4.5 percentage points faster than the increase seen in August. The output volume was up 2.93 percent from August.

Local rebar prices in China rose by 1.56 percent in September, according to SteelOrbis’ data, but mainly because of the high levels of rebar prices at the beginning of the month. The situation in the long steel segment was better than in the flat segment due to construction activities supported by the stimulus policy for the infrastructure industry.

In the January-September period this year, China’s rebar and wire rod outputs amounted to 195.041 million mt and 121.787 million mt, up 4.5 percent and 4.3 percent year on year, respectively, compared to respective year-on-year rises of 3.7 percent and 3.4 percent recorded in the first eight months of the year.