﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s rebar output down 9.5 percent in January-October

Friday, 18 November 2022 10:49:26 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period this year, China’s rebar production totaled 198.344 million mt, down 13.8 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first ten months, Chinese wire rod production amounted to 119.558 million mt, down 8.4 percent year on year.

In October alone, China’s rebar and wire rod production amounted to 20.936 million mt and 11.746 million mt, up 7.6 percent and 1.5 percent, year on year, respectively.

Rebar prices in China moved on a downtrend in October, with the lowest level of RMB 3,787/mt seen on October 31 and the highest level of RMB 4,223/mt recorded on October 11, according to SteelOrbis’ data. Rebar prices have bottomed up in November amid the increasing trend of rebar futures prices as China has issued policies to boost the real estate industry and ease Covid-19 restrictions.


Tags: Rebar Wire Rod Longs China Far East Steelmaking Production 

Similar articles

Ex-China wire rod prices increase, pushing up quotations in SE Asia

17 Nov | Longs and Billet

Longs prices in Bulgaria down sharply due to low demand and competitive imports

17 Nov | Longs and Billet

Local Romanian longs prices stable despite downward import pressure 

17 Nov | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey longs prices weaken further amid softer scrap prices, limited trade

16 Nov | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas cut its longs prices sharply

14 Nov | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices up slightly, but mood still cautious

14 Nov | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.1 percent in early November

14 Nov | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 6.6% in early Nov

14 Nov | Steel News

Italy further lowers longs prices, offers wire rod exports more aggressively

11 Nov | Longs and Billet

Shagang cuts local rebar prices by further $13.9/mt for mid-Nov amid low demand

11 Nov | Longs and Billet