NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.3 percent in mid-October 2025

Friday, 24 October 2025 09:33:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In mid-October (October 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 73.6/mt ($10.4/mt) or 2.3 percent, standing at RMB 3,110.5/mt ($438/mt), compared to the price in early October (October 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 2.0 percent, 1.8 percent, 2.5 percent, 0.8 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, all compared to early October.


Tags: Rebar Wire Rod Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

