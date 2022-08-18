﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s rebar output down 14.7 percent in January-July

Thursday, 18 August 2022 11:56:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-July period this year, China’s rebar production totaled 136.322 million mt, down 14.7 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first seven months, wire rod production amounted to 83.32 million mt, down 13.7 percent year on year.

In July alone, China’s rebar and wire rod production amounted to 17.122 million mt and 11.572 million mt, down 19.8 percent and 14.7 percent, year on year, respectively.

Rebar prices in China indicated strong declines from the beginning of July up to July 18, with the lowest level for the month of RMB 3,927/mt seen on July 18 and the highest level of RMB 4,373/mt seen on July 1-3, according to SteelOrbis’ data. Later in the given month, rebar prices moved on an uptrend amid improved demand from downstream users and positive sentiments in the rebar market.


Tags: Wire Rod Rebar Longs China Far East Steelmaking Production 

Similar articles

Turkish longs export activity quiet for now

17 Aug | Longs and Billet

No significant rise in local Chinese longs prices amid still weak demand

15 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas revises its longs prices to offset currency fluctuations

15 Aug | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 4.7 percent in early August

15 Aug | Steel News

Bulgarian domestic longs prices follow diverse trends

12 Aug | Longs and Billet

ASEAN wire rod suppliers keep insisting on higher prices, buyers resist

12 Aug | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly on July 25-31

11 Aug | Steel News

Shagang Group keeps local rebar prices stable for mid-August

11 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkish longs export prices surge amid costlier scrap, relatively lively sales

10 Aug | Longs and Billet

Romania's domestic long steel prices continue to fall

10 Aug | Longs and Billet