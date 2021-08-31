﻿
English
China’s Guilin Pinggang breaks casting record at wire rod mill

Tuesday, 31 August 2021 12:23:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that China-based Guilin Pinggang Iron and Steel’s MIDA QLP TWIN, the first ever mini-mill producing wire rod in endless casting and rolling mode, now holds the single-strand casting productivity record. The plant, featuring two rolling mills, achieved production of 111 metric tons per hour per strand, exceeding the design speed of 105 metric tons per hour.

The two mills have an annual production capacity of 1.3 million mt of rebar with 10-28 mm diameter and ribbed wire rod with 6-12 mm diameter.

According to the statement, MIDA QLP TWIN, which has been in operation since December 2020, is the first green steel plant for long products in China.


