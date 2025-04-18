 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s rebar output decreases by 2.9 percent in Q1

Friday, 18 April 2025 10:38:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, China’s rebar production totaled 48.107 million mt, down 2.9 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).    

In the given year, domestic wire rod production amounted to 33.371 million mt, rising by 3.1 percent year on year, while welded pipe output came to 13.911 million mt, up 16.7 percent year on year.     

In March alone, China’s production of rebar, wire rod and welded pipe amounted to 18.611 million mt, 12.317 million mt and 6.266 million mt, up 5.6 percent, 8.5 percent and 11.2 percent year on year, respectively.

Rebar prices in the Chinese domestic market moved down gradually in March. Rebar prices reached a peak in March at RMB 3,400/mt ($472/mt) on March 3, with the lowest level being seen at RMB 3,303/mt ($459/mt) on March 19, according to SteelOrbis’ data.


Tags: Rebar Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

US import rebar and wire rod pricing mostly flat amid tariff uncertainty; emerging shipping issues could limit trade

17 Apr | Longs and Billet

Romania's rebar spot prices soften amid gloomy outlook, sole rebar mill’s prices and wire rod spot prices stable

17 Apr | Longs and Billet

North African longs export prices uneven as scrap decline increases pressure

17 Apr | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices decline

17 Apr | Longs and Billet

European longs market sluggish ahead of Easter holidays

17 Apr | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – April 17, 2025 

17 Apr | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar drops slightly on limited demand while wire rod remains steady for a second week

16 Apr | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s local and export longs prices fall sharply, demand at a standstill

16 Apr | Longs and Billet

Import scrap prices slide in Pakistan amid weak local demand, global corrections

16 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat posts higher steel sales volume for Q1

16 Apr | Steel News