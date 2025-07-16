 |  Login 
China’s real estate investments down 11.2 percent in H1

Wednesday, 16 July 2025 10:00:20 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 4.6658 trillion ($0.65 trillion), down 11.2 percent year on year, 0.5 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in the first five months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 458.51 million m2, down 3.5 percent year on year, 0.6 percentage points faster than the decrease recorded in the January-May period this year.      

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period declined by 9.1 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage point faster than the year-on-year decline recorded in the first five months this year, while the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 20.0 percent year on year, 2.8 percentage points slower than the decline recorded in the January-May period this year.      

The real estate development prosperity index in June this year stood at 93.6, down from 93.72 recorded in May.


