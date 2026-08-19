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China's real estate investments fall further in Jan-July 2026, new construction down 24%

Wednesday, 19 August 2026 10:49:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 4.3009 trillion ($0.63 trillion), down 19.2 percent year on year, 1.2 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in the January-June period, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 450.21 million m2, down 11.8 percent year on year, 0.2 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in the first six months.

In the first seven months, the total area covered by construction activity in China declined by 12.7 percent year on year, 0.2 percentage points faster than the decrease recorded in the first six months.

The new area covered by construction activity in China, which is linked directly to steel consumption in this segment, decreased by 24 percent year on year, faster than the 23.4 percent year-on-year drop seen in the first six months of the year. This signals a worsening situation in July, with the real estate market as a steel consuming industry still deteriorating.

According to the China Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute, the share of the construction industry in total steel consumption in China fell to 49 percent in 2025, down by nine percentage points compared to a 58 percent share in 2020. The pace of the decline in steel usage in the construction segment was especially strong last year, when it shrunk by 13 percent. The projection for 2026 is for a continued downtrend, but steel demand is expected to decline at a slower pace, by around 4.1 percent.

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: China Far East 

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