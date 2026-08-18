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Industrial output of China's steel sector up 1.8 percent in January-July 2026

Tuesday, 18 August 2026 09:40:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 1.8 percent, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on August 17.

In the first seven months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.3 percent year on year. 

In the January-July period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 2.5 percent and by 5.6 percent year on year, respectively.

In July alone, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China indicated a year-on-year increase of 0.3 percent, 3.0 percentage points slower than that recorded in June, while the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors recorded a year-on-year decline of 4.2 percent and a year-on-year rise of 5.5 percent, respectively. 

In July, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 4.5 percent year on year.    

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: China Far East 

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