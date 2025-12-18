 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s MOC: Export license system mainly strengthens monitoring and statistical analysis of steel exports

Thursday, 18 December 2025 14:09:04 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On December 18, He Yadong, spokesman for China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOC) stated that the Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs have jointly issued a notice announcing the introduction of an export license system for steel products, covering roughly 300 HS codes. He said that the primary aim of the export license system is to strengthen the monitoring and statistical analysis of steel exports and to keep track of export quality. He stressed that the measure is in full compliance with WTO rules and does not impose any quantitative restrictions or limit companies’ eligibility to export. Moreover, the measure could also guide steel enterprises to improve the quality and prioritize R&D innovation.

Meanwhile, the steel export license application system opened on December 18, allowing exporters to start applying for their 2026 export licenses.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 18, 2025 

18 Dec | Longs and Billet

China’s HRC output increases by five percent in January-November 2025

18 Dec | Steel News

China’s coke exports decrease by 10.6 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

18 Dec | Steel News

China’s HRC output increases by five percent in January-November 2025

18 Dec | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 17, 2025

17 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China CRC prices move sideways despite uptrend in futures market

17 Dec | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices mostly stable, with some small upticks

17 Dec | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 17, 2025 

17 Dec | Longs and Billet

China Coal Energy’s coal sales down 8.7 percent in January-November 2025

17 Dec | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales down 7.7 percent in January-November 2025

17 Dec | Steel News