China’s machinery industry exports up 7.17 percent in Jan-Feb

Wednesday, 26 March 2025 10:08:26 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The total value of machinery industry imports and exports in China rose by 7.27 percent in the January-February period this year, according to China’s customs authorities. The total value of machinery industry imports and exports in China rose by 7.27 percent in the January-February period this year, according to China’s customs authorities.

In particular, in the given period, the value of China’s machinery industry exports totaled $8.009 billion, up 7.17 percent year on year, while the value of machinery industry imports totaled $419 million, up 9.16 percent year on year.


