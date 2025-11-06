 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 9.8% in late October 2025, stocks also down

Thursday, 06 November 2025 09:56:24 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late October (October 21-31) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.817 million mt, down 9.8 percent compared to mid-October (October 11-20) this year.   

In mid-October, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.014 million mt, down 0.9 percent compared to early October (October 1-10) this year.          

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of October 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.63 million mt, decreasing by 11.8 percent compared to October 20.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

