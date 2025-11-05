 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Stocks of...

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.3 percent in late Oct 2025

Wednesday, 05 November 2025 09:47:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On October 31 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 9.05 million mt, decreasing by 310,000 mt or 3.3 percent compared to October 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  

In particular, as of October 31, domestic inventory of HRC rose by 0.5 percent, while domestic inventories of CRC, medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar decreased by 2.8 percent, 2.7 percent, 4.7 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively, all compared to October 20.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – November 5, 2025 

05 Nov | Longs and Billet

Ex-China HRC prices retreat as demand outlook softens

04 Nov | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – Nov 4, 2025 

04 Nov | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.4 percent in late October 2025

04 Nov | Steel News

Baosteel adjusts capacity target to over 80 million mt for 2026-30

04 Nov | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 3, 2025

03 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – Nov 3, 2025 

03 Nov | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for early November

03 Nov | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local steel plate prices stable for November

03 Nov | Flats and Slab

Shagang Group keeps local HRC prices stable for November

03 Nov | Flats and Slab