Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.3 percent in late Oct 2025

On October 31 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 9.05 million mt, decreasing by 310,000 mt or 3.3 percent compared to October 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of October 31, domestic inventory of HRC rose by 0.5 percent, while domestic inventories of CRC, medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar decreased by 2.8 percent, 2.7 percent, 4.7 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively, all compared to October 20.