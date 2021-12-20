China’s HRC production up slightly in November from October

Monday, 20 December 2021 14:00:42 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, China’s HRC output totaled 12.905 million mt, down 8.8 percent on year, which, however, was 6.2 percentage points slower than the declining rate recorded in October, while up 1.85 percent month on month, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The slight recovery month on month followed the sharp drop seen in October and was due to the lifting of some restrictions.

Average local HRC prices in China moved on an overall downtrend in November amid the decreasing trend of ferrous metal futures prices.

In the January-November period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 163.328 million mt, up 4.5 percent year on year, which was 1.3 percentage points slower than the increase rate in the January-October period.

Cold rolled coil (CRC) output in China in the first 11 months of the current year reached 40.236 million mt, up by 11.7 percent year on year, which was 0.5 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the first ten months this year.

In November, CRC output amounted to 3.923 million mt, up 2.2 percent year on year, while rising by 9.6 percent month on month.