China’s HRC output up 8.2% in April from March amid higher prices

Friday, 21 May 2021 16:36:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In April this year, hot rolled coil (HRC) output in China totaled 16.156 million mt, rising by 8.2 percent from March results.

In the January-April period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 61.225 million mt, up 18.1 percent year on year, which was 2.1 percentage points faster than the increase rate in the January-March period.

Average local HRC prices in China moved up in April amid good demand from downstream users and increasing HRC futures prices, reaching the highest level in April of RMB 5,735/mt ex-warehouse on April 27, according to the SteelOrbis data. This price was 6.5 percent higher compared to April 1.

Cold rolled coil (CRC) output in China in the first four months of the current year reached 14.412 million mt, up by 27.8 percent year on year, which was 4.9 percentage points slower than the growth rate recorded in the first three months this year. 


