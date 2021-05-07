﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s finished steel imports down 11.2% in Apr, semis imports to remain high

Friday, 07 May 2021 18:21:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In April this year, China imported 1.174 million mt of finished steel, down 11.2 percent month on month, while up 16.2 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on May 7.

The volume does not include semi-finished steel supply, which is expected to increase amid ongoing lively billet purchases. China canceled its two percent import duty on non-ASEAN billet from May 1, which will support supply from the CIS, Turkey, the Middle East, Iran and others.  

In the January-April period this year, China imported 4.891 million mt of finished steel, up 16.9 percent year on year, with the growth 0.1 percentage point slower than that recorded in the first three months of the current year.


Tags: Far East  imp/exp statistics  China  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  May

China’s iron ore imports fall below 100 million mt in April despite demand
07  May

China’s steel exports increase by 5.71 percent in April
27  Apr

Tangshan eliminates 6.05 million mt of steelmaking capacity in 2020
26  Apr

Taigang Stainless Steel’s profit and output down in 2020, improvement in Q1 2021
23  Apr

Handan to implement production restriction measures during April 21-June 30