China’s finished steel imports down 11.2% in Apr, semis imports to remain high

Friday, 07 May 2021 18:21:19 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In April this year, China imported 1.174 million mt of finished steel, down 11.2 percent month on month, while up 16.2 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on May 7.

The volume does not include semi-finished steel supply, which is expected to increase amid ongoing lively billet purchases. China canceled its two percent import duty on non-ASEAN billet from May 1, which will support supply from the CIS, Turkey, the Middle East, Iran and others.

In the January-April period this year, China imported 4.891 million mt of finished steel, up 16.9 percent year on year, with the growth 0.1 percentage point slower than that recorded in the first three months of the current year.