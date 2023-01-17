China's finished steel exports rise by 0.9 percent in 2022

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 15:06:11 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's finished steel exports amounted to 67.323 million mt in 2022, increasing by 0.9 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

In the given year, China imported 10.566 million mt of finished steel, down 25.9 percent year on year.

In December last year, China’s finished steel exports totaled 5.401 million mt, down 3.4 percent month on month, while its finished steel imports came to 0.7 million mt, down 6.9 percent month on month.