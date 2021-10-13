﻿
China’s finished steel exports drop below 5 million mt in Sept

Wednesday, 13 October 2021 13:51:42 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In September this year, China exported 4.92 million mt of finished steel, down 2.63 percent month on month and dropping below the 5 million mt mark, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on October 13.

The volume was still up 28.5 percent year on year. The slowdown in exports continued after a weak August result due to the cancellation of the export tax rebate on CRC and HDG exports as of August 1. In September, overall production in China was reduced and exports were not a priority for many mills.

In the January-September period this year, China exported 53.024 million mt of finished steel, increasing by 31.3 percent year on year, with this rise down 0.3 percentage points from that recorded in the first eight months this year.


