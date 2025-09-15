 |  Login 
China’s FAI increases by 0.5 percent in January-August 2025

Monday, 15 September 2025 09:36:41 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-August period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 32.6111 trillion ($4.6 trillion), up 0.5 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first eight months, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 2.0 percent year on year. Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 3.0 percent and 5.1 percent year on year, respectively.  

In August alone, fixed asset investments (FAI) in China decreased by 0.2 percent month on month.


