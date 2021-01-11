﻿
China's excavator sales up 39% in 2020, increase by 56.4% in Dec

Monday, 11 January 2021 17:29:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In December last year, excavator sales of the 25 main excavator producers in China increased to 31,530 units, up 56.4 percent year on year, with the growth exceeding 50 percent for the ninth consecutive month, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA). In 2020 overall, excavator sales in China amounted to 327,605 units, up 39.0 percent year on year.

In line with what market analysts expected previously, excavator sales in China in 2020 exceeded 300,000 units, reflecting the booming demand in the construction sector. 

 


