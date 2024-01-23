﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s coking coal imports up 60.6 percent in 2023

Tuesday, 23 January 2024 11:09:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In 2023, China’s coking coal imports amounted to 100 million mt, increasing by 60.6 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In the given year, China’s anthracite coal imports totaled 18.302 million mt, increasing by 65.5 percent year on year.  

In December alone, China imported 11.464 million mt of coking coal, up 77.3 percent year on year, while rising by 15.5 percent month on month.   

In December, China’s anthracite coal imports totaled 1.577 million mt, increasing by 52 percent year on year, while decreasing by 5.6 percent month on month.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China decrease during January 8-14

22 Jan | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices to rise in short term, market inactive despite fatal accident

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China stable, export prices fall due to weaker mood

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

MOC: Average steel prices in China increase during January 1-7

16 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 8.3 percent in Jan-Nov

16 Jan | Steel News

Indian government mulls option of consortium of state-run companies to import coking coal

16 Jan | Steel News

Coal exports from Queensland up 1.7 percent in December

15 Jan | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal ends week $5/mt higher, further rises difficult

12 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Russia terminates exchange rate-linked duty on coal exports

12 Jan | Steel News

Poland-based JSW’s coal output decreases in Q4, sales increase

11 Jan | Steel News