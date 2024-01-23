China’s coking coal imports up 60.6 percent in 2023

Tuesday, 23 January 2024 11:09:47 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2023, China’s coking coal imports amounted to 100 million mt, increasing by 60.6 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In the given year, China’s anthracite coal imports totaled 18.302 million mt, increasing by 65.5 percent year on year.

In December alone, China imported 11.464 million mt of coking coal, up 77.3 percent year on year, while rising by 15.5 percent month on month.

In December, China’s anthracite coal imports totaled 1.577 million mt, increasing by 52 percent year on year, while decreasing by 5.6 percent month on month.