﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China's coking coal imports down 25% in 2021, Dec volumes far higher y-o-y

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 17:21:44 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In 2021, China imported 54.6975 million mt of coking coal, down 24.62 percent year on year, according to the latest Chinese Customs data.

The import volumes in December were much higher in the year-on-year comparison due to the low base in 2020. China imported around 7.49 million mt of coking coal in December last year, up more than twofold year on year compared to 3.56 million mt recorded in December 2020. But the imports were down 3.28 percent month on month. In November 2021, China had imported 7.74 million mt of coking coal.


Tags: China  raw mat  imp/exp statistics  Far East  coking coal  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26 Jan

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales to fall 6.2% in January
25 Jan

China’s Tangshan city issues new steel output cuts as of January 23
24 Jan

China’s imports of steel billet down 31.02 percent in 2021
24 Jan

China’s shipbuilding output up 3% in 2021, new orders up 131.8%
17 Jan

China’s iron ore imports down 3.9% in 2021 amid steel output cuts in H2