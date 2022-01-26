China's coking coal imports down 25% in 2021, Dec volumes far higher y-o-y

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 17:21:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2021, China imported 54.6975 million mt of coking coal, down 24.62 percent year on year, according to the latest Chinese Customs data.

The import volumes in December were much higher in the year-on-year comparison due to the low base in 2020. China imported around 7.49 million mt of coking coal in December last year, up more than twofold year on year compared to 3.56 million mt recorded in December 2020. But the imports were down 3.28 percent month on month. In November 2021, China had imported 7.74 million mt of coking coal.