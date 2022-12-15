China’s coke output up 0.7 percent in January-November

Thursday, 15 December 2022 12:27:12 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, China’s metallurgical coke output came to 37.39 million mt, up 9.5 percent year on year, while down 3.72 percent month on month, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first 11 months, China’s coke output amounted to 434.38 million mt, up 0.7 percent year on year, 0.6 percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the first ten months.

In November, China’s raw coal output totaled 391.31 million mt, up 3.1 percent year on year, while up 5.73 percent month on month.

In the January-November period this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 4.094 billion mt, rising by 9.7 percent year on year, 0.3 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in the first ten months this year.