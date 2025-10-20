 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s coke output rises by 3.5 percent in January-September 2025

Monday, 20 October 2025 09:52:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, China’s metallurgical coke output amounted to 377.16 million mt, up 3.5 percent year on year, as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). 

In the first nine months this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 3.57 billion mt, increasing by 2.0 percent year on year.

In September alone, China’s metallurgical coke and raw coal outputs totaled 42.56 million mt and 411.51 million mt, up 8.0 percent and down 1.8 percent year on year, respectively.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Second round of local coke prices increases proposed in China

17 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

China Coal Energy’s coal sales down 7.4 percent in January-September 2025

17 Oct | Steel News

Australian coking coal market lacks trend with more deals needed

16 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal prices soften amid lack of buying, worse outlook

15 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 15.3 percent in January-August 2025

15 Oct | Steel News

China’s coal imports decrease by 11.1 percent in January-September 2025

14 Oct | Steel News

Local coke prices in China stable after increasing on October 1

10 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal posts small rise in deal, but no change in stable trend so far

10 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA: Coking coal purchase costs in China down 32.95 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

09 Oct | Steel News

India’s coking coal import port traffic up 3% in H1 FY 2025-26

08 Oct | Steel News