China’s coke output rises by 3.5 percent in January-September 2025

In the January-September period this year, China’s metallurgical coke output amounted to 377.16 million mt, up 3.5 percent year on year, as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first nine months this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 3.57 billion mt, increasing by 2.0 percent year on year.

In September alone, China’s metallurgical coke and raw coal outputs totaled 42.56 million mt and 411.51 million mt, up 8.0 percent and down 1.8 percent year on year, respectively.