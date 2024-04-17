﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s coke output decreases by 0.5 percent in Q1

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 10:41:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-March period this year, China’s coke output reached 119.89 million mt, down 0.5 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first three months this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 1.10556 billion mt, decreasing by 4.1 percent year on year.

In March alone, China’s outputs of coke and raw coal totaled 39.37 million mt and 399.33 million mt, declining by 6.0 percent and 4.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first three months, China imported 120 million mt of coal, up 13.9 percent year on year. In March, China imported 41.38 million mt of coal, up 0.5 percent year on year.


Tags: Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts higher output for Q1, plans 50% utilization

17 Apr | Steel News

Sweden’s LKAB cuts iron ore output, considers closing pellet plant

17 Apr | Steel News

Pakistan’s import scrap prices rise, but trade fails to recover after holiday

17 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Rio Tinto’s iron ore shipments down in first quarter

17 Apr | Steel News

Local Chinese scrap prices increase, demand recovery limited

17 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 2.9 percent in January-March

17 Apr | Steel News

Turkey buys ex- Finland scrap cargo at slightly lower price

17 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 17, 2024

17 Apr | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 16, 2024

16 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s crude steel output down 1.9% in Q1, steel prices start to rebound in April

16 Apr | Steel News