China’s coke output decreases by 0.5 percent in Q1

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 10:41:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, China’s coke output reached 119.89 million mt, down 0.5 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first three months this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 1.10556 billion mt, decreasing by 4.1 percent year on year.

In March alone, China’s outputs of coke and raw coal totaled 39.37 million mt and 399.33 million mt, declining by 6.0 percent and 4.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first three months, China imported 120 million mt of coal, up 13.9 percent year on year. In March, China imported 41.38 million mt of coal, up 0.5 percent year on year.