﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s coke exports down 46.5 percent in 2020

Friday, 22 January 2021 17:46:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In 2020, China’s export volumes of metallurgical coke amounted to 3.49 million mt, down 46.5 percent year on year, 0.3 percentage points faster than the decrease rate recorded in the first 11 months of the year, according to the monthly import and export data issued by the Chinese customs authorities.

In the given period, China’s export volumes of coal amounted to 3.19 million mt, down 47.1 percent year on year, five percentage points faster than the decrease rate recorded in the January-November period last year. 

In December alone, China’s export volumes of coke and coal amounted to 390,000 mt and 90,000 mt, respectively, down 48.5 percent and 86.7 percent year on year, while increasing by 34.5 percent and declining by 47.0 percent month on month.


Tags: raw mat  China  imp/exp statistics  Southeast Asia  met coke  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22  Jan

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China to rise eight percent in 2021
21  Jan

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.79 percent
19  Jan

China’s steel sheet/plate exports rise faster in Dec, down 15% in 2020
08  Jan

FAI in railways in China down 2.6 percent in 2020
25  Dec

China’s coke exports down 46.2 percent in Jan-Nov