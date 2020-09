Monday, 07 September 2020 14:25:16 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In August this year, China imported 20.663 million mt of coal and lignite, down 20.8 percent month on month, while down 37.3 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on September 7.

In the January-August period this year, China imported 220.753 million mt of coal and lignite, up 0.2 percent year on year, 6.6 percentage points slower than the increase rate recorded in the first seven months of the year.