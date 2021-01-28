China’s apparent stainless steel consumption rises by 6.46% in 2020

Thursday, 28 January 2021 11:53:57 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s stainless steel crude steel output in 2020 amounted to 30.139 million mt, up 2.51 percent year on year, as announced by Stainless Steel Council of China Special Steel Enterprises Association. In the given year, China imported 1.805 million mt of stainless steel, up 61.33 percent year on year, while it exported 3.4169 million mt of stainless steel, down 6.95 percent year on year.

In the given period, China’s apparent stainless steel consumption reached 25.6079 million mt, up 6.46 percent year on year.