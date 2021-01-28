﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s apparent stainless steel consumption rises by 6.46% in 2020

Thursday, 28 January 2021 11:53:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s stainless steel crude steel output in 2020 amounted to 30.139 million mt, up 2.51 percent year on year, as announced by Stainless Steel Council of China Special Steel Enterprises Association. In the given year, China imported 1.805 million mt of stainless steel, up 61.33 percent year on year, while it exported 3.4169 million mt of stainless steel, down 6.95 percent year on year.

In the given period, China’s apparent stainless steel consumption reached 25.6079 million mt, up 6.46 percent year on year.


Tags: consumption  stainless  China  steelmaking  Far East  stainless   |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Jan

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways
19  Jan

Ex-China stainless steel prices edge up
19  Jan

China’s real estate sales increase by 2.6% in 2020, investments up 7%
14  Jan

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 7% in Jan 1-10
12  Jan

Ex-China stainless steel prices increase