Thursday, 07 April 2022 23:26:58 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean rebar sales volumes in February fell 18 percent, year-over-year, to 38,593 mt, according to data made available by the local chamber of civil construction, CChC.

CChC said Chilean rebar sales volumes in February also fell 19.5 percent, month-over-month, from 45,870 mt in January this year.

As for the two-month period from January to February this year, Chilean rebar sales totaled 84,463 mt. The figure represents a 12.2 percent year-over-year decline.