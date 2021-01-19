Chile denies Moly-Cop appeal and maintains no duties for Chinese steel grinding balls

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 21:13:17 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Chilean Price Distortion Commission (CNDP) has reviewed an appeal filed by domestic producer Moly-Cop S.A over the commission’s decision to end an anti-dumping (AD) investigation ahead of time, while also not imposing the tariffs the Chilean producer requested.

CNDP ended the probe in November 2020 and imposed no duties, as reported by SteelOrbis. According to CNDP, Moly-Cop S.A filed an appeal in November, which was analyzed and rejected this month. The company argued the commission’s decision to end an AD investigation ahead of time was a surprising, unjustified decision.

Moly-Cop S.A also argued the decision didn’t give the Chilean producer time to present evidence of the allegedly harm the Chinese imports of the product have caused to the domestic industry.

Last year, Moly-Cop S.A requested CNDP to impose an AD duty of 7 percent or “any other measure the entity would regard as relevant.” The commission found out at the time the existing dumping margins weren’t significant, and as such, it did not impose the requested duties.

The product investigated falls under Chilean HS code 7326.1110.