Chile ends AD investigation into imports of Chinese steel grinding balls

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 20:20:05 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Chilean Price Distortion Commission (CNDP) has ended an antidumping (AD) investigation into the imports of steel grinding balls from China, following a request from local producer Moly-Cop S.A.

Moly-Cop S.A requested CNDP to impose an AD duty of 7 percent or “any other measure the entity would regard as relevant.”

The commission found the existing dumping margins to be insignificant, and as such, it will not recommend the imposition of AD duties. The product investigated falls under Chilean HS code 7326.1110.

Moly-Cop S.A argued at the time it requested the AD probe that imports of steel grinding balls from China increased 8.9 percent in 2019, year-over-year. However, Moly-Cop S.A said its domestic sales of grinding balls in 2019 fell 16.6 percent, year-on-year. The Chilean producer argued the Chilean steel grinding ball market has been hit by Chinese imports of the product.

However, CNDP said three Chilean producers, Moly-Cop S.A, Magotteaux Chile S.A and Aceros Chile S.A, are Chile’s three key producers of the product, accounting for 86 percent of all steel grinding balls output.

CNDP said dumping margins for the imports coming from Feifan, Goldpro, Huazheng, Iraeta, Longte and Xingcheng are inferior to a “de minimis” 2 percent margin, while imports from Jinchi and Zhaojin do not account for 3 percent out of Chile’s total imports for the product.